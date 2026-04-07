CIENA Aktie
WKN DE: A0LDA7 / ISIN: US1717793095
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07.04.2026 18:40:25
Why Ciena Stock Marched More Than 11% Higher In March
Last month, expectations were high for Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) latest earnings report, and the company didn't quite meet them. However, the market's sour reaction turned sweet before long, thanks in no small part to a wave of positive analyst updates about the company's prospects. This ultimately propelled the stock to a monthly gain of over 11%.Ciena, which specializes in high-speed optical networking equipment -- such as that used to build out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure -- published its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results early that month. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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