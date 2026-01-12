CIENA Aktie
WKN DE: A0LDA7 / ISIN: US1717793095
|
12.01.2026 02:49:25
Why Ciena Stock Rocked the Market in December
In the final month of 2025, investors were clearly seeing the value of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) stock. Shares of the optical networking equipment specialist raced nearly 15% higher over the course of December, which shouldn't be surprising given its excellent fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 results, and the wave of analyst price target raises that followed the earnings release.For the quarter, Ciena booked $1.35 billion in revenue, which was a sturdy 20% higher than its take in the same period of 2024. Net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) surged even higher, rising at a 68% clip to hit nearly $133 million, or $0.91 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
