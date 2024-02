Why Cimpress Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) rose 21.7% on Thursday after the mass-customization specialist announced strong fiscal second-quarter 2024 results.For its fiscal second quarter 2024 ended Dec. 31, 2023, Cimpress ' revenue grew 9% year over year to $921.4 million. This translated to net income of $58.1 million, or $2.14 per share. Analysts, on average, were only expecting earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $892.1 million. Cimpress CEO Robert Keane credited the company's relative outperformance to a combination of revenue growth, margin expansion, advertising leverage, and lower operating expenses.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel