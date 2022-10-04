Why CIOs should make the leap to Flutter now

Ready for an understatement? CIOs today are facing unprecedented pressures.Competition for customers and developers is white hot. The pace of change in user preferences and technology has never been faster. The costs of maintaining native software stacks are ballooning as a result. CIOs today must understand these trends — and how they connect back to the critical technology decisions that CIOs must make in trying to build productive teams and scalable, efficient, high-performing applications.[ Also on InfoWorld: Where software development is headed in 2022 ]At the same time, CIOs must also de-risk shifting user preferences and ship features at the speeds that users are demanding. Today, three market conditions often stand in their way:To read this article in full, please click here