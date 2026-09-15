W Investments Aktie

W Investments für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903310 / ISIN: PLARIEL00046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.09.2026 01:33:07

Why Circle Internet Group Stock Was Crushed Today

A significant legislative defeat negatively affected cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency stocks alike on Tuesday. One of the latter that really took it on the chin was top stablecoin developer Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL). The company's stock wasn't a top pick for most investors, as it plummeted more than 11% that trading session.

Crypto insiders and investors were hoping for the Senate to pass the Clarity Act, as the proposed law would have established which regulatory bodies were responsible for policing different kinds of digital currencies and other assets. The act was passed in a vote in the House of Representatives last year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu W Investments S.A.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu W Investments S.A.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Circle Internet Group 74,70 -0,07% Circle Internet Group

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX höher -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen