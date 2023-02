Why Cisco Stock Is Gaining Ground Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the digital communications tech company Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) were rising fast today after the company surprised investors by reporting second-quarter revenue and earnings that beat Wall Street's average estimate. The strong quarter also prompted Cisco's management to raise its guidance for 2023, adding to optimism for the stock today. Cisco's shares were up by 5% as of 11:01 a.m. ET. Continue reading