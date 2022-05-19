19.05.2022 22:53:19

Why Cisco Stock Tanked 16.7% This Week

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) tumbled this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The maker of networking, software, and cloud-computing solutions posted weak revenue numbers for its fiscal third quarter and is guiding for a decrease in revenue in the fourth quarter. As of this writing on Thursday, shares are down 16.7% this week.After the market closed on Wednesday, Cisco reported its earnings for the three months ending in April. Revenue was $12.8 billion in the period, flat year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.87. The EPS number beat analyst expectations, but revenue was significantly off of the $13.34 billion consensus expectations.On top of this miss, Cisco released weak guidance for a 1% to 5.5% revenue decline next quarter, compared to analyst expectations for 6% growth. These weak top-line numbers are likely the key reasons investors are selling off the stock this week.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cisco Inc. 39,83 1,56% Cisco Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 1 765,00 -17,72% Cisco Systems Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

US-Börsen im Sinkflug -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen geben zum Wochenschluss ab. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.

