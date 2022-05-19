|
19.05.2022 19:02:53
Why Cisco Stock Was Down More Than 10% Today
Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) were trading down 13.9% at 11:08 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered earnings results for the fiscal third quarter, which ended April 30. The networking gear leader reported revenue that came in below estimates and revised its full-year outlook for revenue lower than previously forecast. The stock had been falling with the broader market in 2022, but the share price is now down 34% year to date, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite loss of 27%. Revenue of $12.8 billion was flat year over year, while adjusted earnings per share increased 5%. The profit increase is encouraging in this environment, but investors were more focused on the outlook for revenue.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!