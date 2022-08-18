|
18.08.2022 21:41:45
Why Cisco Systems Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) surged as much as 7.2% higher on Thursday morning, driven by a solid fourth-quarter earnings report. The stock had retreated to a 5.7% gain by 2:40 p.m. ET, but that move still added more than $11 billion to Cisco's massive market cap.Cisco's top-line sales landed at $13.1 billion in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the year-ago report. Adjusted earnings fell by 1%, stopping at $0.83 per share. Your average analyst was looking for earnings near $0.82 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $12.7 billion, so the reported results were a mixed bag. Management's guidance targets for the next fiscal year were also broadly aligned with current Wall Street expectations.However, the company also provided a positive view of its order book. Demand for Cisco's data center and telecom-grade networking equipment remains high, even though shipments are limited by component shortages. Customers are sticking with their not-yet-delivered purchases, and canceled orders are actually running below their pre-pandemic baseline level. As a result, Cisco's order backlog stands at what it calls "record highs" and revenue should surge when the semiconductor suppliers get their ducks in a row again.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cisco Inc.mehr Analysen
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.11.20
|Cisco Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cisco Inc.
|48,52
|-0,89%
|Cisco Systems Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|2 900,00
|7,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.