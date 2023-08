Why Cisco Systems Stock Was Up Thursday

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) were up 4% as of 11:07 a.m. ET on Thursday after an upbeat second-quarter earnings report.Revenue and earnings beat Wall Street estimates, and management had some positive comments about the direction of near-term business trends that lifted investor confidence in the networking leader.Cisco said revenue increased by 16% year over year, with adjusted earnings per share up 37%. Results were boosted by Cisco 's ongoing transformation to a more software-oriented business. Software revenue surged 17%, while subscription revenue grew 20% over the year-ago quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel