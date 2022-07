Why Claiming Social Security at Full Retirement Age Could Be the Safest Option for You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a good chance you'll depend pretty heavily on Social Security once you retire. Even if you manage to bring a nice-sized nest egg into retirement with you, you may look to those benefits to help pay for basic expenses or to fund the activities you've always dreamed of doing.That's why it's important to claim Social Security at the right age, and to that end, you get choices. The earliest age you can sign up for Social Security is 62. And while there's technically no latest age to sign up, there's no financial benefit to delaying your filing beyond age 70.But there are consequences that come with filing for benefits early and claiming them late. And if you'd rather play things safer, you may want to plan on signing up for Social Security at your exact full retirement age (FRA).Continue reading