|
01.09.2022 17:15:00
Why Clarus Corp. Stock Was Up on Thursday
Clarus Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAR) shareholders beat the market in early trading on Thursday. The outdoor equipment maker's stock was up 7% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a 1% decline in the S&P 500. The rally didn't do much to erase recent losses, though, and shares remain down by about 40% so far in 2022.This rally may have been sparked by a statement by the management team indicating that Clarus is prepared to fight off a recent move by an activist investor to acquire more of its shares.Clarus acknowledged in a Thursday morning statement that its shares had become extremely volatile in recent weeks. Management said they aren't aware of anything related to the business that could be causing these swings, but instead suggested that news that Parallax Volatility Advisers has accumulated more than 5% of its outstanding shares could be to blame.Continue reading
