|
02.08.2022 21:06:00
Why Clarus Corporation Stock Was Up Today
Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) stock was beating the market on Tuesday, as shares rose 3% as of 2:30 p.m ET, compared to a 0.3% increase in the S&P 500. Shares had been up by over 10% just after the market opened but settled to more modest gains. The stock remains in negative territory for the year, down 23% since the start of 2022.Investors sent shares higher after the sporting-apparel specialist announced strong sales growth in the Q2 period that ended in late June.Clarus revealed in an earnings report on Monday afternoon that Q2 revenue rose 57%. Most of that growth came from recent acquisitions like the Rhino-Rack and MaxTrax brands. But the core business expanded at a solid clip, too, up 16%. Executives highlighted strong demand trends in its outdoor and adventure-apparel segments, especially in key markets like the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!