Why Clean Energy Fuels Stock Crashed This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At the market's closing last week, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock was up 7.9% so far this year. The renewable energy stock, however, gave back all of those gains and then some this week alone -- it's down 18.7% this week as of 9:45 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is now barely 14% away from its 52-week low of $4.02 per share.Clean Energy Fuels released its fourth-quarter earnings this week, and the company failed to turn a profit yet again.Clean Energy Fuels is a leading renewable natural gas (RNG) player in the U.S. It produces RNG from dairy farms in partnership with a couple of energy giants and distributes it through its wide network of stations in the U.S. and Canada for use as a transportation fuel.Continue reading