|
26.01.2022 17:29:51
Why Clean Energy Fuels Stock Is Surging Today
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) had jumped more than 16% by 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Driving the stock of the cleaner transportation fuel provider was its strategy update. Clean Energy Fuels provided investors with details on its five-year strategic and financial plan today, including the development of its renewable natural gas (RNG) supply business. RNG is a sustainable fuel produced by organic waste at landfills, farms, and other facilities. Capturing this methane sharply lowers carbon emissions, the company says. A biogas plant at a farm. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!