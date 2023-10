Why CleanSpark Stock Was Zooming Higher This Week

Cryptocurrency miner and green energy purveyor CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) was lighting a fire under investors over the past few trading days. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's share price was up by slightly under 10% week-to-date as of early Friday morning.CleanSpark is an active and assertive Bitcoin miner, so naturally its performance depends heavily on the movement of the cryptocurrency.Fortunately for the company, Bitcoin has been doing well lately; in the period from last Friday to this one, it advanced by 9% to hit nearly $29,340. That's not far from the psychologically important $30,000 level. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel