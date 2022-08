Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cardboard, tissue paper, and paper towel producer Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) had soared 22% through 12:25 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Astoundingly, this happened after Clearwater reported an earnings miss instead of an earnings beat. Heading into the second quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast that Clearwater would earn $1.11 per share on quarterly sales of just under $499 million. The company beat that sales estimate, collecting $526 million in the quarter. Earnings, however, missed expectations badly, coming in at just $0.86.So why are investors bidding up Clearwater stock today (not just a little bit, but a lot) by 22%?