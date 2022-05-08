|
08.05.2022 16:55:00
Why Cleveland-Cliffs Fell 20.9% in April
Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) fell 20.9% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.You can't really fault Cleveland-Cliffs and its operating performance; the company handily beat earnings estimates and raised guidance for 2022 steel prices during the month. So what was the problem? The market had largely expected good performance, since the company had already risen so much heading into April. With surging inflation and fears of an economic downturn next year, Cleveland-Cliffs wound up falling along with most other cyclical stocks. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:55
|Why Cleveland-Cliffs Fell 20.9% in April (MotleyFool)
|
26.04.22
|Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
21.04.22
|Ausblick: Cleveland-Cliffs legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)