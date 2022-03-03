|
03.03.2022 14:55:00
Why Cleveland Cliffs Rocketed 30.5% Higher in February
Shares of U.S. steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) surged 30.5% in the month of February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings in early February and later had another significant company-specific announcement, but the stock really took off as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine heated up because both are suppliers of pig iron to other U.S. steelmakers. Pig iron is a key input in the manufacturing of raw steel, but Cleveland-Cliffs has invested in a process that uses an alternative material, meaning it is insulated from supply disruption due to the war.For the fourth quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs reported surging revenue and profits. Revenue was up 137% over the prior-year quarter, and earnings per share of $1.69 rocketed 1,100% in comparison to Q4 2020. Remarkably, those growth figures were below consensus estimates, as there was a surge in steel prices last year.Continue reading
