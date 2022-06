Why Clorox Rose 14.7% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) rose 14.7% this week, as the consumer-staples stock appeared to benefit from a decline in long-term interest rates.Clorox, which could be considered a pandemic stock, has seen a sell-off this year as inflation has risen. That ate into costs, while demand moderated as the pandemic-era boom in cleaning products ebbed. Additionally, a rise in long-term interest rates hurt the stock somewhat, since low-growth, dividend-paying consumer staples stocks are seen as bond proxies by many investors.Ironically, since the Fed hiked rates aggressively two weeks ago, anticipation of an economic slowdown is actually helping consumer-staples stocks like Clorox this week.Continue reading