05.01.2024 11:00:00
Why cloud architects are paid well
The majority of IT workers earned more in 2023 than in 2022. Indeed, average annual salaries increased in 2023 by nearly $20,000. This is according to Skillsoft's IT Skills and Salary report. As most may have guessed, cloud skills are particularly lucrative, with IT professionals in the United States commanding approximately $168,000 annually.I keep tabs on the job market for a few reasons. First, my clients need to hire cloud skills, and I need to advise them about the going rate. Often, they don't budget enough and either don't find the expertise they need or hire lower-skilled talent and then suffer from the mistakes these less-skilled employees make. This is truly one of those areas where you get what you pay for.
