Why Cloud Stock ServiceNow Tanked Over 10% Today, and Took Salesforce and HubSpot With It

Shares of cloud computing company ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) tanked 11.7% today as of 11:40 a.m. ET. The tumble was dragging down other cloud stocks too, especially those that specialize in customer relationship management and business digitization. Cloud pioneer Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) was down 4.1%, and smaller customer relationship software outfit HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) was down 4%. For the sake of comparison, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes were both up about 0.2% each. What was the reason for ServiceNow's steep decline? There was no specific financial news to cause the downturn. However, ServiceNow CEO and seasoned tech executive Bill McDermott appeared on CNBC's Mad Money last night and talked about macroeconomic headwinds that are deeply impacting the business world right now. Specifically, McDermott said a strong and still strengthening U.S. dollar (which negatively impacts revenue for companies that do work outside the states), rising interest rates, inflation, and war in Europe are darkening the mood among business decision-makers. Continue reading