Why Cloud Stocks Atlassian and Twilio Were Getting Hammered Today

Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) were both getting knocked around Tuesday. As of 2:05 p.m. ET, Atlassian was down a whopping 7.9%, while Twilio was down a more modest 2.2%. At that point, the Nasdaq Composite was sporting just a 0.1% decline. Investors in those cloud computing stocks and others can thank ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) CEO Bill McDermott for their pain Tuesday.In a CNBC interview Monday night, McDermott talked about "macroeconomic crosswinds" like the strong U.S. dollar , inflation, rising interest rates, and the war in Europe. That these issues are dampening the mood among corporate decision-makers isn't exactly a revelation. And McDermott did say that conditions in the corporate world aren't nearly as bad as Wall Street and the media are presenting them.