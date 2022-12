Why Cloud Stocks Twilio, HubSpot, and C3.ai All Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud software stocks were among the victims of today's sell-off. A weak report by chipmaker Micron and stronger-than-expected economic data had investors simultaneously anticipating a slowdown in the tech sector and extended rate hikes from the Fed into next year to cool off the economy.Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were all losers on the news. The three tech stocks have struggled and could use some help from the macroeconomic environment to turn around their performance.Twilio stock closed down 4.1%, while HubSpot lost 3.9% and C3.ai fell 6.4%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq finished the day down 2.2%.