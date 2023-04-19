Why Cloudflare Is Not Worth the Gamble in This Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is an internet-infrastructure company with a solid competitive position in edge computing, internet security, and storage for artificial intelligence (AI) training data sets -- excellent areas to invest in for the next ten years. And with many economic experts believing at the beginning of the year that the Federal Reserve could avoid a recession, growth investors saw the first quarter as an ideal time to start buying the stock, thinking they were catching a bottom from its steep drop from 2021's all-time highs. As a result, investors bid the stock price up 36% -- a fantastic performance. Unfortunately, with the failure of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures of all time, many now believe the U.S. economy will instead dive into a recession within a year, not a healthy environment for Cloudflare's business in the short term. So balancing the risks of a significant stock-price downdraft over the next few quarters versus its high revenue and earnings-growth potential over the next ten years, should you buy this stock?Let's look more closely at that question.Continue reading