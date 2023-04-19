|
19.04.2023 12:49:00
Why Cloudflare Is Not Worth the Gamble in This Bear Market
Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is an internet-infrastructure company with a solid competitive position in edge computing, internet security, and storage for artificial intelligence (AI) training data sets -- excellent areas to invest in for the next ten years. And with many economic experts believing at the beginning of the year that the Federal Reserve could avoid a recession, growth investors saw the first quarter as an ideal time to start buying the stock, thinking they were catching a bottom from its steep drop from 2021's all-time highs. As a result, investors bid the stock price up 36% -- a fantastic performance. Unfortunately, with the failure of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures of all time, many now believe the U.S. economy will instead dive into a recession within a year, not a healthy environment for Cloudflare's business in the short term. So balancing the risks of a significant stock-price downdraft over the next few quarters versus its high revenue and earnings-growth potential over the next ten years, should you buy this stock?Let's look more closely at that question.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cloudflaremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cloudflaremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cloudflare
|55,76
|-2,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf Unternehmenszahlen: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.