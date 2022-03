Why Cloudflare Shares Rose More Than 20% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) gained 20.8% in February 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The inveterate provider of network security and performance services was poised for a sharp rebound after a 27% drop in January. The rebound was triggered by a fantastic fourth-quarter report and reinforced by the growing demand for cybersecurity tools.January's plunge extended a downtrend that started in November of 2021 when concerns about inflation and the omicron variant of COVID-19 put a lid on high-octane growth stocks.Cloudflare proved the bears wrong on February 10 as Q4 revenues came in well above the analyst consensus. The company also set up optimistic guidance targets for the next quarter and fiscal year.