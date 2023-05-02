|
02.05.2023 01:16:00
Why Cloudflare Stock Dived by 5% on Monday
A pair of analyst price-target cuts dampened sentiment on Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) stock on Monday, driving the company's share price down by almost 5% on the day. By contrast, the S&P 500 index essentially traded flat.Joining several other prognosticators who have become more bearish on Cloudflare's future, Goldman Sachs's Gabriela Borges and Credit Suisse's Sami Badri both reduced their targets on the stock Monday morning before market open. Of the two, it's Badri who has the sunnier view on the cybersecurity company's future. He lowered his price target by $20 per share, but it still stands at a relatively lofty $75. Badri also maintained his outperform (i.e., "buy") recommendation.Continue reading
