Why Cloudflare Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) charged sharply higher Friday, surging by as much as 28.4%. As of 1:01 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.1%.The catalyst that sent the edge computing specialist soaring was a remarkably strong fourth-quarter report.For the quarter, Cloudflare 's revenue grew 32% year over year to $362.5 million, resulting in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15, up 150%. Analysts' consensus estimates had called for revenue of $353 million and EPS of $0.12, so Cloudflare cleared both hurdles with ease.