Why Cloudflare Stock Gained in a Down Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market is seeing some brutal selling momentum in Monday's trading, but Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is currently in the green. The cybersecurity stock was trading up roughly 2.9% as of 3 p.m. ET today. Investors have been faced with mounting risk factors lately, and concerns that Russia could soon invade Ukraine added another negative catalyst to prompt major risk-off sentiment Monday. While the overall market saw steep sell-offs, rising cybersecurity threats related to international conflicts could actually be a bullish catalyst for the company. The stock may also be benefiting from recent positive coverage from a high-profile analyst. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading