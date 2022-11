Why Cloudflare Stock Got Crushed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) cratered on Friday, falling as much as 20.5%. As of 1:36 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 20.3%.The catalyst that sent the cloud computing company plummeting was its quarterly financial report, which was surprisingly robust, but apparently investors wanted more.For the third quarter, Cloudflare generated revenue of $253.9 million, up 47% year over year and surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue for the first time. This resulted in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06, up from $0.00 in the prior-year quarter. Continue reading