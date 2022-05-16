|
16.05.2022 18:50:09
Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were tumbling Monday morning as investors reacted to an analyst cutting his share price target on the cloud computing services and security company. Traders also continue to worry that rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to counter it could impede economic growth. The tech stock was down by 12.4% as of 12:45 p.m. ET. In a note out Monday, Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained his buy rating on Cloudflare, but slashed his price target on the stock from $245 down to $100. It was the sixth time this month that a Wall Street analyst cut their price target on the company. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!