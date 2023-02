Why Cloudflare Stock Was Up 17% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of content-delivery network (CDN) Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were up 17% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. And February is shaping up to be even better so far. As of Feb. 3, before the market opened, Cloudflare stock is up 40% year to date, soaring past the 8.9% return of the S&P 500.Cloudflare's CDN is a way of routing internet traffic to speed things up. However, beyond network services, Cloudflare's technology can also be applied to cybersecurity. And in this realm, the company made progress in January, which might partially explain its gains during the month.On Jan. 13, Cloudflare announced that it won a $7.2 million contract from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to provide domain name services to .gov sites. On one hand, the size of this contract is small. After all, Cloudflare generated more than $700 million in revenue during the first three quarters of 2022. But on the other, this contract demonstrates Cloudflare's growing ability to win business from the highest levels of government, where security is crucial. Continue reading