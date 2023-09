Why Cloudflare Stock Was Up Late Wednesday

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were up 7% as of 3:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday following several partnership announcements in the burgeoning market for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.Cloudflare said it is teaming up with Microsoft to allow businesses to use AI models across devices, network edge, and cloud environments. This will allow companies to run AI where it's needed most and, therefore, squeeze the most speed and efficiency out of an application.The company made several other announcements today. However, the one that got the most attention was that Cloudflare will deploy Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) and ethernet switches at the edge across its global network. This will allow Cloudflare customers to run AI workloads at scale without up-front costs, which could spell more demand for the leading network cloud company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel