|
15.07.2022 15:53:44
Why Clovis Oncology Stock Went Into Retreat Mode This Week
Shares of commercial-stage biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell by a noteworthy 14.9% through the first four days of trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This move lower stands out for two reasons:Why is Clovis' stock sinking while biotechs at large hold steady? The long and short of it is that there is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the company's long-term outlook right now.Speaking to this point, Clovis is currently attempting to tack on additional high-value indications for its Food and Drug Administration-approved cancer drug known as Rubraca. The FDA, however, has already told Clovis that it would prefer more mature overall survival data before the company submits a label expansion application for Rubraca as a maintenance treatment for advanced ovarian cancer.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!