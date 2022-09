Why Clovis Oncology Zoomed 30% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cancer-focused biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was a stock on fire Monday. Investors pushed the company's share price up by more than 30% on the day, thanks to highly encouraging clinical trial results for a new indication of its oncology drug Rubraca.On Sunday, Clovis reported that Rubraca tested very well as a monotherapy for ovarian cancer in the initial part of a phase 3 trial. The company said that the drug improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo across several disease risk sub-groups. All told, 538 women suffering from high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer took part in the trial.Continue reading