|
15.03.2022 18:15:47
Why Co-Diagnostics Is Soaring Today
Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) are soaring 15.3% at 11:28 a.m. ET today, after the molecular diagnostics company announced it would buy back $30 million worth of its shares.While the company says it's under no obligation to actually start or even complete the share repurchase program, investors took to heart that it would begin buying back its severely depressed stock. Shares are down 44% in 2022 and have fallen more than 63% over the past year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Co-Diagnostics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.22
|Why Co-Diagnostics Is Soaring Today (MotleyFool)
|
31.12.21
|Why Co-Diagnostics, Ocugen, and Sorrento Stocks Are Sinking This Week (MotleyFool)
|
27.12.21
|Why Co-Diagnostics Stock Rose 15.8% on Monday (MotleyFool)
|
12.11.21
|Why Co-Diagnostics Shot Almost 8% Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.11.21
|Ausblick: Co-Diagnostics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.21
|Why Co-Diagnostics Zoomed Almost 10% Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: Co-Diagnostics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.21
|Why Co-Diagnostics Blasted 21% Higher on Thursday (MotleyFool)