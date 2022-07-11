|
11.07.2022 17:44:13
Why Co-Diagnostics Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) are up by more than 5% as of 9:52 a.m. ET on Monday after the company reported that it sent the first shipment of its new molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox to one of its customers outside the U.S.While management didn't offer any information about where the customer operates or about the expected revenue from the sale, it specified that the new test was conceived and produced on a rapid timetable to serve the customer's needs. The initial research and development (R&D) work for the test wrapped up on May 26, so going from concept design to shipping the product only took a little more than a month. Co-Diagnostics is known for its molecular coronavirus tests, thanks to which its trailing-12-month revenue has increased by an incredible 85,700% over the past three years, reaching more than $100.5 million. Over the past 12 months, however, declining demand for coronavirus tests caused the company's TTM revenue to drop by around 3.9%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Co-Diagnostics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
17:44
|Why Co-Diagnostics Stock Is Rising Today (MotleyFool)
|
05.07.22
|Why Co-Diagnostics Is Running Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.05.22
|Why Co-Diagnostics Trounced the Market on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: Co-Diagnostics informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.03.22
|Why Co-Diagnostics Stock Tumbled by Nearly 12% Today (MotleyFool)
|
23.03.22
|Ausblick: Co-Diagnostics präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.03.22
|Why Co-Diagnostics Is Soaring Today (MotleyFool)
|
31.12.21
|Why Co-Diagnostics, Ocugen, and Sorrento Stocks Are Sinking This Week (MotleyFool)