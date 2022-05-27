|
Why Co-Diagnostics Trounced the Market on Thursday
Investors took the measure of healthcare testing products specialist Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) and gave it an enthusiastic thumbs-up on Thursday: The company's stock closed the session more than 7% higher. That far outpaced the S&P 500 index's 2% gain on the day.The stock's upward move was propelled by fresh news from the company about its potential role in combating the latest potential global health threat.Thursday morning, Co-Diagnostics announced that it has leveraged its molecular diagnostics platform to finish the principal design work on a PCR test for monkeypox, a rare and occasionally deadly virus first detected in Southern Africa.Continue reading
