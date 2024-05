Why Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Jumped This Week

Shareholders of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE), the largest Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) bottler in the country, had a great week this week. The stock gained 11% through Thursday trading compared to a 1.2% rally in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That boost was just enough to put shares back in positive territory for the year, although the stock is still trailing the S&P 500's 9% increase to date in 2024.This week's spike was powered by the company Q1 earnings update, which contained good news on the most recent operating trends.Coca-Cola Consolidated posted modest sales growth for the Q1 selling period that ran through late March. Revenue rose 1% thanks to rising sales volumes for both sparkling and still drinks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel