|
12.10.2022 11:20:00
Why Coca-Cola Stock Is Down 8% This Year
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) not only produces one of planet Earth's favorite beverages, but its stock has been prized by investors for years -- particularly those who love its ever-growing dividend.But today's bear market has claws that are sharp and cutting, and even beloved Coca-Cola is looking rather scratched these days. The company's stock is down by more than 8% year to date. Let's take a closer look at why -- and, more importantly, whether this represents a good buying opportunity. We should first consider this in context. Yes, Coca-Cola's recent share price decline is teasing double-digit percentages, but the stock has done better than many titles on the exchange. Compared to the nearly 24% swoon of the benchmark S&P 500 index, to cite a prominent example, it's almost a raging success story.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|3 515,00
|3,73%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|57,39
|0,60%
