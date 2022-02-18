|
Why Cognex Shares Rose Nearly 6% Today
Shares in machine vision company Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose more than 6% as of midday on Friday. The news comes after a positive set of fourth-quarter results released after the closing bell on Thursday.In a nutshell, the revenue of $244 million came in above the high end of the guidance range of $210 million to $230 million. Meanwhile, the outlook for the first quarter calls for low double-digit revenue growth on the same period of 2021.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
