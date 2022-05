Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Tanked 13% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) were down 12.8% today at market close. It wasn't alone in getting severely punished. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5% as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates by 0.5% yesterday and indicated more such moves were possible in the coming months in an effort to fight inflation. As a reminder, higher interest rates lower the value of risk assets like stocks. That, at least in part, explains the widespread pain on Wall Street today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading