Why Cognyte Software Stock Fell Today

Shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) were trading down by 25.5% as of 11:54 a.m. ET Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter numbers that came in below analysts' consensus estimates. The investigative analytics software company's non-GAAP earnings of $0.16 per share were down significantly from the $0.36 per share it earned in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street analysts had been expecting earnings of $0.22 per share. Continue reading