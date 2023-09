Why Coherent Stock Blasted 8% Higher on Friday

Optical technology specialist Coherent (NYSE: COHR) was a hot item on the stock exchange Friday. The company's share price zoomed more than 8% higher that day, thanks to a media report about a potential large-scale investment in one of its businesses.Coherent's gain happened on a generally downbeat day for the market, with the S&P 500 index sliding by 0.2%.Reuters published an article stating that four Japanese companies -- Denso, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, and Sumitomo -- are interested in taking a minority stake in Coherent 's silicon carbide unit. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel