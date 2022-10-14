|
14.10.2022 22:40:00
Why Coherent Stock Took a Double-Digit Hit This Week
Laser company Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) wasn't very sharp on the stock exchange this week. Across the five trading days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's share price fell by more than 16%. That wasn't entirely surprising, as the company was hit by not one, but two analyst price-target cuts.On Tuesday, heavyweight investment bank Morgan Stanley wielded the first pair of scissors. That company's Meta Marshall reduced her level on Coherent rather drastically, to $43 per share from the preceding $59. Despite the deep cut, Marshall is maintaining her equalweight (i.e., neutral) recommendation on the stock. One day later, Marshall was followed by her peer Richard Shannon at Craig-Hallum. Not to be outdone, that prognosticator made a nearly 40% reduction to his Coherent price target. He now feels it's worth $50 per share, while previously he had pegged it at $80. Like Marshall, he's maintaining his recommendation; only in his case, it's a buy. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!