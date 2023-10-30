|
30.10.2023 22:43:00
Why Coherus BioSciences Stock Soared Today
Shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) closed up 14% on Monday after the company announced the long-awaited approval of its drug, Loqtorzi, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).In a press release dated late Friday, Coherus and partner Shanghai Junshi Biosciences announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Loqtorzi (toripalimab-tpzi) in all lines of treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). NPC is a rare tumor of the head and neck which originates in the nasopharynx (near the back of the nose). The approval was based on results of Coherus' JUPITER-02 Phase 3 study and its POLARIS-02 Phase 2 study, and is irrespective of a patient's PD-L1 status (a test that measures a protein on cancer cells that stops your immune system from attacking cancer). Loqtorzi is a next-generation programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody that blocks PD-1 ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2, enabling a patient's immune system to activate and kill the tumor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coherus BioSciences Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coherus BioSciences Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coherus BioSciences Inc
|2,88
|15,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Auftakt einer ereignisreichen Handelswoche: ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Sitzung uneins
Der heimische Markt begann die Handelswoche mit Gewinnen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus. Die US-Märkte legten am Montag zu. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.