Why Coinbase, ApeCoin, and Stellar Made Big Moves Today

Crypto markets were mixed Tuesday morning, with some cryptocurrencies spiking higher and other dropping. This is in contrast to trends over the last few weeks that have consistently seen crypto values magnify the market's move higher or lower. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell as much as 5.4% in early trading and is still down 2% at 11:30 a.m. ET. Two of the big movers in crypto were ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE), which climbed as much as 9.8% in a quick jump, and Stellar Lumens (CRYPTO: XLM), which was up 10.5%. On the downside, it was reported that cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute lost $160 million in a hack of the decentralized finance company. Management said that over-the-counter services hadn't been affected and the company remains solvent.