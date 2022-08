Why Coinbase, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street's trading week is ending positively for cryptocurrencies as most major tokens rise sharply on Friday. Even exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has continued its meteoric rise. Shares of Coinbase jumped as much as 11.2% in early trading but were up just 2.5% as of 1:50 p.m. ET. The value of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) popped as much as 9.2% in the last 24 hours while Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up as much as 7%. The week's biggest news was Coinbase striking a deal with BlackRock to provide services to institutional clients of Aladdin, BlackRock's investment management platform. This could bring billions of dollars of investments into Coinbase's ecosystem and generate revenue from trading fees and staking. Continue reading