Why Coinbase, Riot Blockchain, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Shares of many crypto stocks struggled today, as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), continued to sell off over the weekend. The price of Bitcoin traded below $32,800 as of this writing.Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded nearly 12% lower, as of 10:38 a.m. ET today. Shares of the Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded about 14.5% lower and shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded 12% lower.Bitcoin is a bellwether for the entire crypto sector. Its price movement often determines the movement of other cryptocurrencies and other companies that support the sector, so when Bitcoin struggles, the entire sector tends to follow suit.