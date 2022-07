Why Coinbase, Silvergate, and Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrency values and the stocks of the companies that depend on those tokens continued to fall on Thursday, continuing a rough six-month stretch for the whole sector. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had fallen by 5.2% over the prior 24 hours to a level near $19,000, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 7.1% to about $1,030. That drop in cryptocurrencies has also hurt trading and storage platform Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), which fell as much as 11.3% during Thursday's session and is currently down 4.4%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), which dropped by as much as 11.2% and is now down 5.1%. The massive shakeout of leveraged positions in cryptocurrencies continues, and some big companies are taking a fall. On Thursday, it was reported that FTX could acquire BlockFi, a crypto lender, for just $25 million. Early in June, BlockFi was close to completing a new funding round that would have valued it at $1 billion. Continue reading